No Sound *Sometimes* on Windows 7

My Windows 7 (64 bit, Dell) computer seems to randomly pick when it wants to play sound and when it has better things to do. I upgraded the soundcard’s firmware and tried all sorts of things but could never make the problem go away without having to reboot. Tonight I found a way to get the sound back immediately.

Right click the speaker icon. Click “playback devices”. Double click “S/PDIF”. Click “Supported formats” tab. Click on the word “44.1 kHz” to select it (not the checkbox, the word itself). Click “Test”. You then get a warning box. Click “Yes”.

Source: memolipd on m-audio forums.

I tried it tonight and my sound came back right away. I’m not sure if this will end up being a permanent solution or not. I will update this post if I find that it doesn’t have a lasting effect.

Not a permanent solution, it seems. Sound disappeared again the next time I turned the computer on. The good news, I guess, is that this trick worked to bring the sound back again.

Update: September 1, 2011

That solution worked for a while and then stopped working. Next solution:

control panel

sounds

click on speakers

properties

disable all enhancements

That seems to be working for now. I turned the computer off and on again and the sound still seems to work. I’ll update again if it stops working.

By the way, downloading the RealTek drivers — something that is suggested on many sites — didn’t work.