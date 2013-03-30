How to Fix: Google Search Engine Not Working in Chrome

This is an easy one.

Click on the tab in the upper right hand corner that lets you go to your Chrome settings. Click on “Settings”. Scroll down to the bottom and click on “Show advanced settings…”. Under “Privacy”, click on “Clear browsing data…”. The following four items should have checkmarks: Clear browsing history

Clear downloaded history

Delete cookies and other site and plug-in data

Empty the cache The following four items should not have a checkmark in them (unless you want to clear this information too): Clear saved passwords

Clear saved Autofill form data

Clear data from hosted apps

Deauthorize content licenses The default setting will be to delete the browsing data for the past hour, but if you have had this problem of not being able to use Google Search in Chrome for longer than an hour, you can change the setting of “Obliterate the following items from…” to a longer period. If you are not sure, leave this as “the past hour” for now. If this solution doesn’t work, try increasing this and doing it again. Click on “Clear browsing data”.

This should fix it, especially if the problem has just started recently. If it doesn’t do the trick, please say so in the comments.