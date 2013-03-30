How to Fix: Google Search Engine Not Working in Chrome

This is an easy one.
- Click on the tab in the upper right hand corner that lets you go to your Chrome settings.
- Click on “Settings”.
- Scroll down to the bottom and click on “Show advanced settings…”.
- Under “Privacy”, click on “Clear browsing data…”.
- The following four items should have checkmarks:
- Clear browsing history
- Clear downloaded history
- Delete cookies and other site and plug-in data
- Empty the cache
- Clear saved passwords
- Clear saved Autofill form data
- Clear data from hosted apps
- Deauthorize content licenses
- The default setting will be to delete the browsing data for the past hour, but if you have had this problem of not being able to use Google Search in Chrome for longer than an hour, you can change the setting of “Obliterate the following items from…” to a longer period. If you are not sure, leave this as “the past hour” for now. If this solution doesn’t work, try increasing this and doing it again.
- Click on “Clear browsing data”.
The following four items should not have a checkmark in them (unless you want to clear this information too):
This should fix it, especially if the problem has just started recently. If it doesn’t do the trick, please say so in the comments.
The only way that the search will work is if after I type, I click the magnifying glass.
This did not work for me, I’m using an Acer 720p.
thanks.it worked
It won’t even go to settings or history. It just sits there and won’t open at all. This has never happened. It is as if the entire Chrome feature is dead. Thoughts? And thank God I have Mozilla and never removed IE.
George, did you manage to get it to work? If so, how?
Apparently every time I click the Chrome icon it pops up and then goes away I have kept clicking it multiple times but I is not working straight plz find a solution
My google search engine is not working , n youtube also .
I have tried all u r tricks but that’s not working . Google is not working in my 3 PC’s n also
my i pad n even my phone .. plzzz can u help me with this ….
its not working for me . wht do ui think i can do ??
Thanks. This totally worked for me after trying so many things. Now I can work! thank you.
Google quick search box is not working in moto g2 mobile , it doesn’t show in front screen,
very very helpful. thank you!
Using Google Chrome with Vista and it began running slower and slower over several days and now getting lots of “Oh snap” and black pages. Have cleared as suggested several times and rebooted computer, same problems.
Using google chrome on vista. Began running very, very slow a few ago then lots of “oh snap” and now just blank pages for many of my favorite web sites. Did all the clearing up several times, rebooted, still not better.
Thanks for the help, that was an annoying problem
My chrome has crashed and will not allow me to use the steps y’ve presented. If I can’t get to settings, how am I suppose to fix it?
My google search engine is not working.
The Page at http://www.google.co.in says:
WARNING! Your Player may be out of date.Please update to
continue
But when pressed OK, A window for installation of flash player
appears, but when pressed either install or Remind me later button
the setup gets downloaded but nothing happens. So what can I do
about it.
Finally! Thank you so much, it worked! I wish Google automatically did this!
I cleared my cache and still I can’t successfully use the FIND bar in Chrome. Please help
it’s even worse now …!!!!
Thanks a lot!
This worked for me.
I had the same problem for several days but I was able to fix it by updating ‘Google’ on the ‘Play Store’
Now it displays a new already out wonderful features be useful to me. I am really impressed and very grateful.
I hope this helps!!!
I hate google chrome and love regular google, but it stopped working about a week ago, any suggestions? Thanks!
Start > Control Panel > Programs > Uninstall a program > Uninstall Google Chrome.
Paul Horgan, based in China
Thank you, your ‘fix’ worked for me today 28/October/2015.
Regards,
Paul
As of today nothing comes up on Google Search. Though I have many issues with Google/Gmail/Calender/etc. I have no choice but to use as Google works within my PC/Android/Ipad. I have tried to repair in settings and asked every question under the sun despite how difficult it is since “GOOGLE SEARCH” is not functioning. So frustrating, have spent hours on.
I wouldn’t even care if I had to click on magnifying glass just so I could move forward. Nothing works. It is slowing me down. Why is Google so PROPRIETARY?
Here is the Simple Solution, It works 100%…
Go to Address Bar & type: http://www.bing.com
and enter your keyword.
You will get results UNFILTERED & EnJoy….
Yes this worked!
I had the problem that when the search bar was in the center of the page I would make a search, but It would just reload the page to bring up the search bar instead. With that bar loaded there was never any joy searching, it was as if you never pressed enter. Then you could press the back arrow to go back to the previous page press enter again, and it would work. This was EVERY time and was annoying. Now it just works!!!!
Hello All,
I too am having similar problem now while searching. However, after re-trying is sometime, it works. I have even cleared my cache and browsing history. But the problem seems to be occurring intermittently.
Hope GOOGLE will be fixing this soon!
It worked! Thank you. It was beginning to drive me nuts!!
It worked for me. Thanks.
Did anyone having this problem on 10/30&31/2015 fix it? Also having same problem. Cleaning history etc does not work
Deleting history didn’t work for me. I tried the suggestion in another comment, Under settings, privacy, I unchecked ‘use a prediction service to help complete searches..’ and so far that has worked.
I have been battling this for a week. I type in the google search bar in the middle of the page, and it would jump to the top and populate a field there BUT using the “ENTER” key or pressing the magnifying glass both netted white blank page of no results.
Did this and for the first time in a week, it jumped to the top again, but at least I got search results. It is a start. Then I tried it a second time after your fix and got the white blank page with no results. I am SO frustrated.
Anyone else have double line text entries in Facebook as well as these Search problems.? I type in one comment field and it splits the typing up between two fields.
NOTE!!! I did a full uninstall and reinstall to NO avail before trying this.
Thank you so much! It worked for me.
Thank you so much!!!!!!!!!!! finally it worked…but is there any permanent way to fix it ? or we have to clear history all the time? thnx anyways!!
Worked for me. Thanks!
This fix worked. Thankyou
This only works on the next search following the directions. If I try another search term, it doesn’t work and I have to clear history/cookies/etc all over again.
you are the best!!!
groetjes uit amsterdam
My google search engine is not working.
The Page at http://www.google.co.in says:
WARNING! Your Player may be out of date.Please update to
continue
But when pressed OK, A window for installation of flash player
appears, but when pressed either install or Remind me later button
the setup gets downloaded but nothing happens. So what can I do
about it
I’ve deleted browsing data in the past which has worked but for this problem it did not work. The search engine just seems to hang there and do nothing. Bookmarks work okay but basic Google search doesn’t. I can fix the problem by uninstalling and then reinstalling Chrome but after a few days the problem re-emerges. This problem only occurs on my main (Windows 8.1) p.c. not on my Windows 7 laptop or my iPad. Any further thoughts?
Worked like a charm – thank you!
I’m not able to open google search engine for months in my PC . All other websites are opening except for google . It is the same in google chrome , firefox ……..etc , and the above procedure is not helpful :(
I tried as written, but still getting error as follows:
“This site can’t be reached
http://www.google.co.in unexpectedly closed the connection.
Try:
Checking the connection
Checking the proxy and the firewall
ERR_CONNECTION_CLOSED”
thanks bhai! great !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Seems to work! Thanks a lot Shaney!
every time I use google to search bing takes place alternately
I removed bing from search but it doesn’t help me still bing takes place in suggestions besides google. how can I change this
Hi,
Can you help me please.
I am having problem with google.co.in or google.com when searching on some topic. I use internet from mobile hotspot to laptop.
When I search I got dns or firewall error and an error page is shown but at the very same time when I try same search or open simply google.co.in in mobile it opens in a fraction of second.
This problem remains for some 10 -30 mins after this. All work again ok. I tried another browser that time like mozilla, or cyberfox but google.co.in or search does not open in those also.
Please help what this problem is and how can be solved.
Thank You
Arvind
Hit the spot!!