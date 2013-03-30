How to Fix: Google Search Engine Not Working in Chrome

This is an easy one.
- Click on the tab in the upper right hand corner that lets you go to your Chrome settings.
- Click on “Settings”.
- Scroll down to the bottom and click on “Show advanced settings…”.
- Under “Privacy”, click on “Clear browsing data…”.
- The following four items should have checkmarks:
- Clear browsing history
- Clear downloaded history
- Delete cookies and other site and plug-in data
- Empty the cache
- Clear saved passwords
- Clear saved Autofill form data
- Clear data from hosted apps
- Deauthorize content licenses
- The default setting will be to delete the browsing data for the past hour, but if you have had this problem of not being able to use Google Search in Chrome for longer than an hour, you can change the setting of “Obliterate the following items from…” to a longer period. If you are not sure, leave this as “the past hour” for now. If this solution doesn’t work, try increasing this and doing it again.
- Click on “Clear browsing data”.
The following four items should not have a checkmark in them (unless you want to clear this information too):
This should fix it, especially if the problem has just started recently. If it doesn’t do the trick, please say so in the comments.
Thank you sooooo much!! I can not use google chrome for 5days already and I need to do a report… You are my life saver! Thank you!
Hi ,
My chrome is working for all other domains except Google. None of the Google products can load in Chrome. Can anyone help me please. I have tried resetting, uninstall and install a fresh version, cleared browsing history and other stuff but no use. Below is the error I am getting while trying to load google.com
This site can’t be reached
The webpage at https://www.google.com/ might be temporarily down or it may have moved permanently to a new web address.
ERR_QUIC_PROTOCOL_ERROR
its not working for me not able to get google serch ingine
serch ingine is not working
it shows only about: blank
I tried as written, but still getting error as follows:
“This site can’t be reached
http://www.google.co.in unexpectedly closed the connection.
Try:
Checking the connection
Checking the proxy and the firewall
ERR_CONNECTION_CLOSED”
This did not work for me; sometimes when I go to a web page it will load but can’t click anything or it will not load anything and just stay white.
Google Search still not working
Changed it to 1 day and started to work immediately.
Thank you very much!
This has been an issue for about a month!
Nope. Did not fix. Switched to 1 day.
Worked once. Switched back to 1 hour.
Still not working…
removed chrome from windows firewall and then added it again . in my both computers simultaneously i had the issue as i was using broadband data card . it solved the problem .
if Chrome doesn’t wish to keep customers/users, then say so, don’t make our lives a living misery.