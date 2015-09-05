Only a Parent Can Understand

Article about parenting.

Comment that completely agrees with the premise of the article.

Comment that sarcastically points out that non-parents are still human and can also sympathize with the situation.

Snarky comment that non-parents always make the conversation about themselves.

Comment that you can’t guess what people have been through because there are many reasons why someone might not be a parent.

Comment refering to parents as breeders.

Comment saying non-parents are selfish.

Repeat ad infinitum, ad nauseum.

(Note: “Article about parenting” can also be substituted with “Article about being childless”.)