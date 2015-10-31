Touchscreen Not Working in Chrome After Windows 10 Upgrade

After I upgraded my computer to Windows 10, my touchscreen stopped working in Chrome. I actually didn’t notice it for quite some time, which tells me that maybe I don’t need a touchscreen. Anyway, here’s a workaround that can fix the problem.

Type the following into the address bar in Chrome.

chrome://flags

A huge list of settings will appear. Click on “ctrl” and “f” to do a page search for the word “touch”. That should take you to:

“Enable Touch Events”

Change the setting from “Automatic” to “Enable”.

Edit: Typing this into the address bar will get you to the right place quickly.

chrome://flags/#touch-events