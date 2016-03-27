Connected to Public Wifi, No Internet Access (Hotel)

I was able to connect my phone to my hotel wifi, but not my computer. The computer connected to the network, but it said that I had “no internet access”. I looked online for some solutions and here are some of the things that I tried.

Turning my computer off and on.

Turning my wifi off and on.

Flushing my DNS (command prompt — ipconfig /flushdns)

Releasing my IP address and renewing it (command prompt — ipconfig /release, then ipconfig /renew)

Opening different browsers (Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer)

None of these worked. Here is what did.

Network settings for the network in question

Go to “properties”

Internet protocol version 4

Go to “properties”

“Choose DNS server automatically” (mine was set to the Google DNS servers)

Hope this helps!