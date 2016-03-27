Connected to Public Wifi, No Internet Access (Hotel)

I was able to connect my phone to my hotel wifi, but not my computer. The computer connected to the network, but it said that I had “no internet access”. I looked online for some solutions and here are some of the things that I tried.
- Turning my computer off and on.
- Turning my wifi off and on.
- Flushing my DNS (command prompt — ipconfig /flushdns)
- Releasing my IP address and renewing it (command prompt — ipconfig /release, then ipconfig /renew)
- Opening different browsers (Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer)
None of these worked. Here is what did.
- Network settings for the network in question
- Go to “properties”
- Internet protocol version 4
- Go to “properties”
- “Choose DNS server automatically” (mine was set to the Google DNS servers)
Hope this helps!