Recommended Reading: This is Water

This is a slightly long, but very stimulating read. You can also listen to the original audio. It is David Foster Wallace’s commencement speech to the graduating class at Kenyon College in 2005, and I think it contains a great many elements of capital-T truth.

This is Water by David Foster Wallace (Full Transcript and Audio)

February 9, 2023

