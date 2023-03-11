picopause: March 11 Be really present with the people you encounter today. “picopause” is a short daily nudge towards simplicity and serenity. March 11, 2023 by Shaney Crawford dotcom picopause 0 Next Self-Pity is the Enemy of Integrity Previous picopause: March 10 You may also like... picopause: March 6 Response to Crozet (2003): A Conceptual Framework Selena Leave a ReplyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA. × eight = 48 Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.