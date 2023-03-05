picopause: March 5 Self-reliance is good, but you also have to trust others. “picopause” is a short daily nudge towards simplicity and serenity. March 5, 2023 by Shaney Crawford dotcom picopause 0 Next I asked ChatGPT to Analyse My Writing Previous Living in a Fantasy World Where Dishes Do Themselves You may also like... Every Day for Six Years Square Dance Music Tactics and Techniques for Controlling the Pet Population: Spaying and Neutering Cats Leave a ReplyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA. 1 × = eight Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.