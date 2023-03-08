picopause: March 8 Boundaries are for you, not for other people. “picopause” is a short daily nudge towards simplicity and serenity. March 8, 2023 by Shaney Crawford dotcom picopause 0 Next picopause: March 9 Previous picopause: March 7 You may also like... Perfectionism: Superpower or Character Flaw? Recommended Reading: Your Friends' Blogs Excessive Vocalization in an Elderly Cat Leave a ReplyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA. × 9 = 63 Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.