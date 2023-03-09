Shaney Crawford dotcom

picopause: March 9

Consistency can get you further than raw talent.

“picopause” is a short daily nudge towards simplicity and serenity.

March 9, 2023

Shaney Crawford
Leader & Aspiring Coach

Topics