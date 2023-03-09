picopause: March 9 Consistency can get you further than raw talent. “picopause” is a short daily nudge towards simplicity and serenity. March 9, 2023 by Shaney Crawford dotcom picopause 0 Next picopause: March 10 Previous picopause: March 8 You may also like... The Role of Classification in Information Retrieval on the Internet by Marthinus S. van der Walt Expressions that You Need to Learn for Level 4 of the Japanese Language Proficiency Test The Internationalization of Japan: Going Beyond Ikebana and Tea Ceremony Leave a ReplyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA. seven − 3 = Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.