How to Fix the Windows Taskbar Problem in Google Chrome

Sorry to report that this was only a temporary solution. It worked until I turned my computer off, and then it stopped working. If I repeat the procedure, the taskbar comes back again until I turn the computer off. Back to the drawing board…
I like to have the maximum amount of screen space, so I set the taskbar at the bottom of Windows to hide when it’s not in use. Whenever I need the taskbar, I just hover over where it should be and it pops up. However, I recently noticed that I couldn’t get my taskbar to unhide itself when I was using Google Chrome as my browser. The taskbar worked fine with every single other program, but not Chrome.
Here is how I fixed this problem.
Unhide the Windows Taskbar When Using Chrome
Follow these steps to move the position of your taskbar and move it back again:
- Minimize Chrome or close it so you can see you taskbar.
- Right click on the taskbar and select “properties”.
- Change the position of your taskbar from the bottom of your screen to the right of your screen.
- Click on Apply or OK and close the dialogue box.
- Right click on the taskbar again and select “properties” again.
- Change the position of your taskbar back to the bottom.
- Click on Apply or OK and close the dialogue box.
That is it. After I did that, my taskbar worked fine in Chrome. I’m not sure if this will be a permanent fix or not, but it seems to be working for now. I will report back if this solution doesn’t seem to stick.
Great!!!!!! It worked
Thought this was going to work as it is the kind of thing I was expecting to do for a quick fix but it didn’t make any difference for me unfortunately. Any other ideas ?
When I click on settings, not even that page will load
NOTHING I’ve tried so far makes the task bar show up! I’m using Windows Vista. Does that mean Google doesn’t care about me? I really sucks not to be able to save things to my computer as txt documents.
You’re not the only one, quite a few people are experiencing this issue as seen here;
https://productforums.google.com/forum/#!topic/chrome/nfutqySKQ0I
Task bar hide due to maximize mode activated in Chrome.
1.Maximize Chrome
2.Click on maximize button -it show restore down
Windows task bar will display when chrome is open.
It’s not a permanent fix, no, but it works. If that doesn’t work, right click the taskbar (where you can see it), and un-hide the taskbar. (or auto-hide it), open chrome, and then undo what you just did.
after looking all over, i found this http://www.digitalshangrila.com/software/chrome-hides-taskbar-fix
only one that worked for me!!
Genius, who wudathunk. TY so much.
Sweet! Thanks
Thank you so much!!! I couldn’t find the solution to this problem, looked everywhere and bingo! Thank you, you’ve just made my day :)
What on god’s green earth??? Worked like a charm! Thanks for the fix :)
thanks so much Jenny.. this is the only one that worked!!
Thank you for this “fix” It worked perfectly for me using Windows 10 Pro Insider Preview 64-bit Evaluation copy, Build 10122.
This worked for me! It just started doing this yesterday and so far this fixed it.
Didnt work.
I use Windows XP.
followed steps 1 and 2
Under taskbar appearance …checked Lock the taskbar and the Keep the taskbar on top of other windos.
clicked Apply or OK.
It worked. task bar is displayed all the times.
Thanks it worked
Wow, it worked! Kudos to you for figuring it out and Thanks.
Thanks – it works !
NOT WORKED AT ALL
BRAVO ! Thank you!!!!!!!!!!
Fuck microsoft and google together!
cant get a network on smart phone
Unhide the Windows Taskbar When Using Chrome
Follow these steps to move the position of your taskbar and move it back again:
Minimize Chrome or close it so you can see you taskbar.
Right click on the taskbar and select “properties”.
Change the position of your taskbar from the bottom of your screen to the right of your screen.
Click on Apply or OK and close the dialogue box.
Right click on the taskbar again and select “properties” again.
Change the position of your taskbar back to the bottom.
Click on Apply or OK and close the dialogue box.
That is it. After I did that, my taskbar worked fine in Chrome. I’m not sure if this will be a permanent fix or not, but it seems to be working for now.
Unhide the Windows Taskbar When Using Chrome
Follow these steps to move the position of your taskbar and move it back again:
Minimize Chrome or close it so you can see you taskbar.
Right click on the taskbar and select “properties”.
Change the position of your taskbar from the bottom of your screen to the right of your screen.
Click on Apply or OK and close the dialogue box.
Right click on the taskbar again and select “properties” again.
Change the position of your taskbar back to the bottom.
Click on Apply or OK and close the dialogue box.
That is it. After I did that, my taskbar worked fine in Chrome. I’m not sure if this will be a permanent fix or not, but it seems to be working for now.
+rep
I’m using Windows 7 professional.
I tried the moving the taskbar from the bottom to right side of the screen thing and it did not work. but I did try my own weird idea and its good enough for now. I went to the properties menu and instead of clicking the “lock the taskbar” option, I clicked the “auto hide taskbar” option. Now its not always showing like I would like it to be but all I have to do is mouse over toward the bottom of the screen and it pops up right away! So this is kind of a ghetto hack that some might find useful. Its the method I’ll be using for now.