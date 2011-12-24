How to Fix the “android.process.acore” Problem on an Android Device

Edit: Some people have reported in the comments that this solution DOES DELETE YOUR CONTACTS. Use at your own risk!

The problem:

Your Android device (tablet, phone, Android TV) gives you the following message.

“The process android.process.acore has stopped working.”

The solution:

Settings –> Applications –> Manage Applications –> All (button on the top that lets you see all applications) –> scroll down to “Contacts Storage” –> Click on “Clear Data”.

This worked on my Android TV and I have seen reports of it working on other Android devices.

DISCLAIMER!!!

I do not have any contacts stored on my Android TV, so this solution did not cause any problems with my device. If you are using a contacts list on your device, I cannot say whether this will cause problems with your list of contacts. If you think it might, please look for another solution. (If anyone is brave enough to try it anyway, please let me know!)